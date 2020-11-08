TRIUMPH GROUP (NYSE:TGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Its revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year. Triumph Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIUMPH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group’s stock was trading at $12.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TGI stock has decreased by 40.1% and is now trading at $7.60.

INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES (NYSE:THM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. International Tower Hill Mines has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES’ EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:THM)

MONTAGE RESOURCES (NYSE:MR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. Montage Resources has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MONTAGE RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources’ stock was trading at $2.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MR stock has increased by 95.8% and is now trading at $4.62.

AVIAT NETWORKS (NASDAQ:AVNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Aviat Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AVIAT NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks’ stock was trading at $10.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVNW stock has increased by 109.5% and is now trading at $22.44.