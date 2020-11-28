WARNER MUSIC GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:WMG)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF WARNER MUSIC GROUP? (NYSE:WMG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Warner Music Group in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION (NYSE:TNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 22nd, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Tsakos Energy Navigation has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Tsakos Energy Navigation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation’s stock was trading at $12.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TNP stock has decreased by 28.2% and is now trading at $9.23.

PURE STORAGE (NYSE:PSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 24th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Pure Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PURE STORAGE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage’s stock was trading at $13.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PSTG shares have increased by 34.3% and is now trading at $18.43.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 24th, 2020. The reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. BRP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP’s stock was trading at $30.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DOOO stock has increased by 88.4% and is now trading at $58.16.