Earnings results for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Repro Med Systems last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company earned $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.0. Repro Med Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 147.98%. The high price target for KRMD is $16.00 and the low price target for KRMD is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Repro Med Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.33, Repro Med Systems has a forecasted upside of 148.0% from its current price of $5.78. Repro Med Systems has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Repro Med Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

In the past three months, Repro Med Systems insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $229,740.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 39.00% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.79% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD



Earnings for Repro Med Systems are expected to grow by 62.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is 578.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is 578.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.70. Repro Med Systems has a P/B Ratio of 20.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

