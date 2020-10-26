Earnings results for Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Republic First Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business earned $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Republic First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Dividend Strength: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Republic First Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

In the past three months, Republic First Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $133,990.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 13.50% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by insiders. 65.18% of the stock of Republic First Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)



Earnings for Republic First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -27.27% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is -59.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Republic First Bancorp is -59.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Republic First Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

