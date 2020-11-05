Earnings results for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Republic Services last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Its revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4. Republic Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Republic Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.38%. The high price target for RSG is $110.00 and the low price target for RSG is $81.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Republic Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.23, Republic Services has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $93.87. Republic Services has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Republic Services has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Republic Services is 50.90%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Republic Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.02% next year. This indicates that Republic Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

In the past three months, Republic Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,343,263.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Republic Services is held by insiders. 57.21% of the stock of Republic Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG



Earnings for Republic Services are expected to grow by 11.67% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Republic Services is 28.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Republic Services is 28.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.24. Republic Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Republic Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

