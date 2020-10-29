Earnings results for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

ResMed last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The company earned $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. Its revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. ResMed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ResMed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $186.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.23%. The high price target for RMD is $210.00 and the low price target for RMD is $174.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ResMed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $186.50, ResMed has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $180.66. ResMed has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ResMed has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of ResMed is 32.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ResMed will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.89% next year. This indicates that ResMed will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

In the past three months, ResMed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,612,732.00 in company stock. Only 1.33% of the stock of ResMed is held by insiders. 69.38% of the stock of ResMed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ResMed (NYSE:RMD



Earnings for ResMed are expected to grow by 9.89% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.22 per share. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 42.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of ResMed is 42.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. ResMed has a PEG Ratio of 2.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ResMed has a P/B Ratio of 10.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here