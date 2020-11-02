Earnings results for ResMed (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Intrepid Potash last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash has generated $1.00 earnings per share over the last year. Intrepid Potash has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intrepid Potash in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 93.99%. The high price target for IPI is $0.60 and the low price target for IPI is $0.60. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Intrepid Potash has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.60, Intrepid Potash has a forecasted downside of 94.0% from its current price of $9.98. Intrepid Potash has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Intrepid Potash does not currently pay a dividend. Intrepid Potash does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Intrepid Potash insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.40% of the stock of Intrepid Potash is held by insiders.

Earnings for Intrepid Potash are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Intrepid Potash is -9.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intrepid Potash is -9.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intrepid Potash has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

