Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Restaurant Brands International last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Its revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Restaurant Brands International has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Restaurant Brands International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.28, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.59%. The high price target for QSR is $75.00 and the low price target for QSR is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Restaurant Brands International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.28, Restaurant Brands International has a forecasted upside of 10.6% from its current price of $55.41. Restaurant Brands International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Restaurant Brands International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Restaurant Brands International has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 76.47%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Restaurant Brands International will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Restaurant Brands International may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, Restaurant Brands International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,477,029.00 in company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of Restaurant Brands International is held by insiders. 78.69% of the stock of Restaurant Brands International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Restaurant Brands International are expected to grow by 29.86% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 26.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands International is 26.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 38.01. Restaurant Brands International has a PEG Ratio of 4.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Restaurant Brands International has a P/B Ratio of 3.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

