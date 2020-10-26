Earnings results for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Retail Opportunity Investments last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Retail Opportunity Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.81, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.06%. The high price target for ROIC is $19.00 and the low price target for ROIC is $10.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments does not currently pay a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

In the past three months, Retail Opportunity Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Retail Opportunity Investments is held by insiders. 94.37% of the stock of Retail Opportunity Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC



Earnings for Retail Opportunity Investments are expected to grow by 1.01% in the coming year, from $0.99 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 28.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Retail Opportunity Investments is 28.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.40. Retail Opportunity Investments has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

