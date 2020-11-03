Earnings results for Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.79.

Retail Value last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $39.29 million during the quarter. Retail Value has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Retail Value has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Value in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.64%. The high price target for RVI is $20.00 and the low price target for RVI is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 16.40%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Retail Value has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Value is 83.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

In the past three months, Retail Value insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $49,920.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Retail Value is held by insiders. 70.20% of the stock of Retail Value is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI



Earnings for Retail Value are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($1.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Value is 13.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Retail Value is 13.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Retail Value has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

