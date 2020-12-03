Earnings results for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

REX American Resources last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 million. REX American Resources has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year. REX American Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REX American Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for REX American Resources.

Dividend Strength: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources does not currently pay a dividend. REX American Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

In the past three months, REX American Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of REX American Resources is held by insiders. 82.57% of the stock of REX American Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX



Earnings for REX American Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $6.76 per share. The P/E ratio of REX American Resources is -74.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of REX American Resources is -74.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. REX American Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

