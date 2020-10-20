Earnings results for Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Rexford Industrial Realty last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm earned $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.5. Rexford Industrial Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.83%. The high price target for REXR is $50.00 and the low price target for REXR is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexford Industrial Realty has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 69.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rexford Industrial Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.65% next year. This indicates that Rexford Industrial Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

In the past three months, Rexford Industrial Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,134,855.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Rexford Industrial Realty is held by insiders. 98.73% of the stock of Rexford Industrial Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR



Earnings for Rexford Industrial Realty are expected to grow by 2.34% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 105.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Rexford Industrial Realty is 105.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a PEG Ratio of 8.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexford Industrial Realty has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

