Earnings results for Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Rexnord last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm earned $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Rexnord has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexnord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.03%. The high price target for RXN is $42.00 and the low price target for RXN is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexnord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, Rexnord has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $32.09. Rexnord has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexnord does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rexnord is 15.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rexnord will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.16% next year. This indicates that Rexnord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

In the past three months, Rexnord insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Rexnord is held by insiders. 99.68% of the stock of Rexnord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN



Earnings for Rexnord are expected to grow by 13.79% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 23.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 23.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Rexnord has a PEG Ratio of 2.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexnord has a P/B Ratio of 2.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

