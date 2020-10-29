Earnings results for Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Rhinebeck Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Rhinebeck Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

Rhinebeck Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Rhinebeck Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB)

In the past three months, Rhinebeck Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $88,980.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Rhinebeck Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 14.02% of the stock of Rhinebeck Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB



The P/E ratio of Rhinebeck Bancorp is 11.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Rhinebeck Bancorp is 11.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here