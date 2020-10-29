Earnings results for Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Ribbon Communications last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218 million. Ribbon Communications has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year. Ribbon Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.99%. The high price target for RBBN is $6.00 and the low price target for RBBN is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ribbon Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Ribbon Communications has a forecasted upside of 26.0% from its current price of $3.77. Ribbon Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Ribbon Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

In the past three months, Ribbon Communications insiders have bought 1,217.85% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $242,300.00 in company stock and sold $18,386.00 in company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Ribbon Communications is held by insiders. 65.85% of the stock of Ribbon Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN



Earnings for Ribbon Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Ribbon Communications is -2.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ribbon Communications is -2.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ribbon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here