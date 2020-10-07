Earnings results for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/07/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Richardson Electronics last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Richardson Electronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Richardson Electronics.

Dividend Strength: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Richardson Electronics has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

In the past three months, Richardson Electronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.86% of the stock of Richardson Electronics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.53% of the stock of Richardson Electronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL



The P/E ratio of Richardson Electronics is -28.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Richardson Electronics is -28.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Richardson Electronics has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here