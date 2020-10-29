Earnings results for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Riverview Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm earned $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Riverview Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Riverview Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.11%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Riverview Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Riverview Bancorp is 28.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Riverview Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.14% next year. This indicates that Riverview Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

In the past three months, Riverview Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Riverview Bancorp is held by insiders. 65.20% of the stock of Riverview Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB



Earnings for Riverview Bancorp are expected to grow by 40.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Riverview Bancorp is 8.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Riverview Bancorp is 8.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Riverview Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here