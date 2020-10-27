Earnings results for Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Riverview Financial last released its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $11.67 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Riverview Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Dividend Strength: Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Riverview Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE)

In the past three months, Riverview Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.42% of the stock of Riverview Financial is held by insiders. Only 18.49% of the stock of Riverview Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE



The P/E ratio of Riverview Financial is -3.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Riverview Financial is -3.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Riverview Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here