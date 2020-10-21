Earnings results for RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

RLI last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.5. RLI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $95.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.65%. The high price target for RLI is $110.00 and the low price target for RLI is $85.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RLI has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.00, RLI has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $83.59. RLI has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

RLI has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RLI has been increasing its dividend for 24 years. The dividend payout ratio of RLI is 37.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RLI will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.50% next year. This indicates that RLI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, RLI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $891,667.00 in company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of RLI is held by insiders. 86.45% of the stock of RLI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for RLI are expected to grow by 3.95% in the coming year, from $2.53 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of RLI is 32.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of RLI is 32.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. RLI has a P/B Ratio of 3.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

