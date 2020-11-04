Earnings results for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

RLJ Lodging Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business earned $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. RLJ Lodging Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.56%. The high price target for RLJ is $13.00 and the low price target for RLJ is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RLJ Lodging Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.61, RLJ Lodging Trust has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $8.95. RLJ Lodging Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RLJ Lodging Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of RLJ Lodging Trust is 1.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

In the past three months, RLJ Lodging Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of RLJ Lodging Trust is held by insiders. 91.98% of the stock of RLJ Lodging Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ



The P/E ratio of RLJ Lodging Trust is -14.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RLJ Lodging Trust is -14.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RLJ Lodging Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

