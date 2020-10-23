Earnings results for Robert Half International (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

1st Constitution Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company earned $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. 1st Constitution Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.13%. The high price target for FCCY is $12.50 and the low price target for FCCY is $12.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1st Constitution Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $12.36. 1st Constitution Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

1st Constitution Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. 1st Constitution Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 21.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, 1st Constitution Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.58% next year. This indicates that 1st Constitution Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, 1st Constitution Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.33% of the stock of 1st Constitution Bancorp is held by insiders. 39.50% of the stock of 1st Constitution Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 1st Constitution Bancorp are expected to decrease by -17.39% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of 1st Constitution Bancorp is 8.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

