Earnings results for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Robert Half International last released its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Robert Half International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Robert Half International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.52%. The high price target for RHI is $64.00 and the low price target for RHI is $47.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Robert Half International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.89, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.38, Robert Half International has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $55.32. Robert Half International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Robert Half International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Robert Half International is 34.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Robert Half International will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that Robert Half International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

In the past three months, Robert Half International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $199,950.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by insiders. 93.55% of the stock of Robert Half International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI



Earnings for Robert Half International are expected to grow by 24.39% in the coming year, from $2.46 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Robert Half International is 17.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.49. Robert Half International has a PEG Ratio of 5.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Robert Half International has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

