Earnings results for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Rocky Brands last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The firm earned $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Rocky Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dividend Strength: Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rocky Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rocky Brands is 24.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rocky Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.89% next year. This indicates that Rocky Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

In the past three months, Rocky Brands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $164,710.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Rocky Brands is held by insiders. 73.29% of the stock of Rocky Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY



Earnings for Rocky Brands are expected to grow by 20.32% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 12.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Rocky Brands is 12.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.58. Rocky Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

