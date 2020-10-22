Earnings results for Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communication, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Rogers Communications last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Rogers Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.89%. The high price target for RCI is $72.00 and the low price target for RCI is $43.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.25, Rogers Communications has a forecasted upside of 53.9% from its current price of $39.80. Rogers Communications has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications pays a meaningful dividend of 3.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rogers Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rogers Communications is 48.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rogers Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.43% next year. This indicates that Rogers Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI)

In the past three months, Rogers Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 43.48% of the stock of Rogers Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI



Earnings for Rogers Communications are expected to grow by 28.37% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Rogers Communications is 16.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.31. Rogers Communications has a PEG Ratio of 4.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rogers Communications has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

