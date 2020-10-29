Earnings results for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

Rogers last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company earned $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.65 million. Rogers has generated $6.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.9. Rogers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.03%. The high price target for ROG is $155.00 and the low price target for ROG is $140.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $147.50, Rogers has a forecasted upside of 46.0% from its current price of $101.01. Rogers has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers does not currently pay a dividend. Rogers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

In the past three months, Rogers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Rogers is held by insiders. 97.97% of the stock of Rogers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers (NYSE:ROG



Earnings for Rogers are expected to grow by 52.63% in the coming year, from $4.18 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 84.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 84.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Rogers has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here