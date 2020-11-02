Earnings results for Roku (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Neuronetics last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business earned $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. Neuronetics has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year. Neuronetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neuronetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.62%. The high price target for STIM is $10.00 and the low price target for STIM is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neuronetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Neuronetics has a forecasted upside of 61.6% from its current price of $4.95. Neuronetics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Neuronetics does not currently pay a dividend. Neuronetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Neuronetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Neuronetics is held by insiders. 57.33% of the stock of Neuronetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Neuronetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Neuronetics is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neuronetics is -2.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neuronetics has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

