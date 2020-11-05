Earnings results for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Roku last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Roku has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roku in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $176.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.30%. The high price target for ROKU is $255.00 and the low price target for ROKU is $65.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Roku has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $176.22, Roku has a forecasted downside of 18.3% from its current price of $215.68. Roku has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku does not currently pay a dividend. Roku does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

In the past three months, Roku insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $55,237,613.00 in company stock. Only 22.70% of the stock of Roku is held by insiders. 62.26% of the stock of Roku is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU



Earnings for Roku are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.44) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Roku is -187.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Roku is -187.55, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Roku has a P/B Ratio of 36.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

