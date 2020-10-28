Earnings results for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Rollins last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rollins has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.2. Rollins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rollins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.53%. The high price target for ROL is $51.00 and the low price target for ROL is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Rollins has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Rollins has a forecasted downside of 32.5% from its current price of $59.29. Rollins has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins has a dividend yield of 0.54%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rollins does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Rollins is 43.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rollins will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.65% next year. This indicates that Rollins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

In the past three months, Rollins insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.90% of the stock of Rollins is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.52% of the stock of Rollins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rollins (NYSE:ROL



Earnings for Rollins are expected to grow by 8.97% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Rollins is 91.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Rollins is 91.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Rollins has a P/B Ratio of 23.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

