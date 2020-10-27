Earnings results for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.29.

Roper Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Its revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has generated $13.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Roper Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $416.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.45%. The high price target for ROP is $490.00 and the low price target for ROP is $320.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Roper Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $416.00, Roper Technologies has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $417.89. Roper Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Roper Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Roper Technologies is 15.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Roper Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.22% next year. This indicates that Roper Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

In the past three months, Roper Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,127,810.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by insiders. 92.18% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP



Earnings for Roper Technologies are expected to grow by 14.90% in the coming year, from $12.55 to $14.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 27.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 27.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Roper Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 3.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Roper Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

