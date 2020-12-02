Earnings results for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank Of Canada is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6800000000000002.

Royal Bank of Canada last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 26th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm earned $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada has generated $6.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Royal Bank of Canada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Canada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.04, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.07%. The high price target for RY is $122.00 and the low price target for RY is $69.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Royal Bank of Canada also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Royal Bank of Canada has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $105.04, Royal Bank of Canada has a forecasted upside of 27.1% from its current price of $82.66. Royal Bank of Canada has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Royal Bank of Canada has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Royal Bank of Canada is 48.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Royal Bank of Canada will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.02% next year. This indicates that Royal Bank of Canada will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

In the past three months, Royal Bank of Canada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.16% of the stock of Royal Bank of Canada is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY



Earnings for Royal Bank of Canada are expected to grow by 11.80% in the coming year, from $5.68 to $6.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Bank of Canada is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.88. The P/E ratio of Royal Bank of Canada is 14.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royal Bank of Canada has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

