Earnings results for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-4.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.27.

Royal Caribbean Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Its revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Group has generated $9.54 earnings per share over the last year. Royal Caribbean Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.76, Royal Caribbean Group has a forecasted upside of 31.3% from its current price of $53.12. Royal Caribbean Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group does not currently pay a dividend. Royal Caribbean Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

In the past three months, Royal Caribbean Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $126,906,000.00 in company stock. Only 13.09% of the stock of Royal Caribbean Group is held by insiders. 60.43% of the stock of Royal Caribbean Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL



Earnings for Royal Caribbean Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($17.25) to ($9.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Caribbean Group is -5.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Royal Caribbean Group is -5.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Royal Caribbean Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

