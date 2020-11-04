Earnings results for Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Royal Gold last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0. Royal Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Royal Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.92%. The high price target for RGLD is $165.00 and the low price target for RGLD is $108.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Royal Gold has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.20, Royal Gold has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $121.69. Royal Gold has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Royal Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Royal Gold is 45.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Royal Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.73% next year. This indicates that Royal Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

In the past three months, Royal Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Royal Gold is held by insiders. 76.91% of the stock of Royal Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD



Earnings for Royal Gold are expected to decrease by -5.87% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Royal Gold is 40.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Royal Gold is 40.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Royal Gold has a PEG Ratio of 3.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Royal Gold has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

