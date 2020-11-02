Earnings results for RPC (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Rambus last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. The business earned $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rambus has generated ($0.30) earnings per share over the last year. Rambus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RPC (NASDAQ:RMBS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rambus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.45%. The high price target for RMBS is $18.00 and the low price target for RMBS is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: RPC (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus does not currently pay a dividend. Rambus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RPC (NASDAQ:RMBS)

In the past three months, Rambus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $319,680.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Rambus is held by insiders. 82.40% of the stock of Rambus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RPC (NASDAQ:RMBS



Earnings for Rambus are expected to grow by 5.32% in the coming year, from $0.94 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -33.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rambus is -33.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rambus has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Rambus has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

