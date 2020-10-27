Earnings results for RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

RPC last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. RPC has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year. RPC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RPC (NYSE:RES)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.01%. The high price target for RES is $4.00 and the low price target for RES is $2.80. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

RPC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.23, RPC has a forecasted upside of 22.0% from its current price of $2.65. RPC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC does not currently pay a dividend. RPC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RPC (NYSE:RES)

In the past three months, RPC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 73.60% of the stock of RPC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.70% of the stock of RPC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RPC (NYSE:RES



Earnings for RPC are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of RPC is -2.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RPC is -2.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RPC has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

