Earnings results for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

RPM International last issued its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. RPM International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPM International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.66%. The high price target for RPM is $103.00 and the low price target for RPM is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RPM International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.25, RPM International has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $84.32. RPM International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RPM International has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of RPM International is 46.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RPM International will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.62% next year. This indicates that RPM International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

In the past three months, RPM International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,839,696.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of RPM International is held by insiders. 77.78% of the stock of RPM International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM



Earnings for RPM International are expected to grow by 13.04% in the coming year, from $3.68 to $4.16 per share. The P/E ratio of RPM International is 36.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.25. The P/E ratio of RPM International is 36.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.52. RPM International has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RPM International has a P/B Ratio of 8.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here