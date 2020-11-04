Earnings results for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

RPT Realty last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. RPT Realty has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. RPT Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RPT Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.24%. The high price target for RPT is $17.00 and the low price target for RPT is $6.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty does not currently pay a dividend. RPT Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

In the past three months, RPT Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of RPT Realty is held by insiders. 95.51% of the stock of RPT Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT



Earnings for RPT Realty are expected to grow by 4.82% in the coming year, from $0.83 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 6.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of RPT Realty is 6.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. RPT Realty has a PEG Ratio of 3.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. RPT Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.56. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

