Earnings results for RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.
RR Donnelley & Sons last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RR Donnelley & Sons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.
Analyst Opinion on RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
Dividend Strength: RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
RR Donnelley & Sons does not currently pay a dividend. RR Donnelley & Sons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
In the past three months, RR Donnelley & Sons insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of RR Donnelley & Sons is held by insiders. 75.79% of the stock of RR Donnelley & Sons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.
Earnings and Valuation of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD
The P/E ratio of RR Donnelley & Sons is -0.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.
