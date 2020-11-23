Earnings results for Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ruhnn in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Ruhnn.

Dividend Strength: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn does not currently pay a dividend. Ruhnn does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

In the past three months, Ruhnn insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.66% of the stock of Ruhnn is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN



The P/E ratio of Ruhnn is -13.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ruhnn has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

