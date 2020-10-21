Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Rush Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business earned $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Rush Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Rush Enterprises.

Dividend Strength: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.87% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. Only 9.69% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB



The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 11.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 11.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.50. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

