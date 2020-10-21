Earnings results for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Rush Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises has generated $3.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Rush Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.06%. The high price target for RUSHA is $33.33 and the low price target for RUSHA is $30.67. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rush Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.17, Rush Enterprises has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $36.17. Rush Enterprises has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rush Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rush Enterprises is 9.81%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rush Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.86% next year. This indicates that Rush Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

In the past three months, Rush Enterprises insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,773,660.00 in company stock. Only 12.49% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by insiders. 74.88% of the stock of Rush Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA



Earnings for Rush Enterprises are expected to grow by 34.85% in the coming year, from $1.98 to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 13.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Rush Enterprises is 13.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.50. Rush Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rush Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

