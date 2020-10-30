Earnings results for Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.65%. The high price target for RUTH is $15.00 and the low price target for RUTH is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.31, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $11.62. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group does not currently pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

In the past three months, Ruth’s Hospitality Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is held by insiders. 63.40% of the stock of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH



Earnings for Ruth’s Hospitality Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is -193.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group is -193.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

