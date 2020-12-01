Earnings results for RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

RYB Education last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company earned $12.77 million during the quarter. RYB Education has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. RYB Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

Dividend Strength: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

RYB Education does not currently pay a dividend. RYB Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RYB Education (NYSE:RYB)

In the past three months, RYB Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.31% of the stock of RYB Education is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RYB Education (NYSE:RYB



The P/E ratio of RYB Education is -1.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RYB Education is -1.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RYB Education has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

