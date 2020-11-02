Earnings results for Ryder System (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Mplx last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business earned $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mplx has generated $2.32 earnings per share over the last year. Mplx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Mplx will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ryder System (NYSE:MPLX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mplx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.62, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.22%. The high price target for MPLX is $33.00 and the low price target for MPLX is $18.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mplx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.62, Mplx has a forecasted upside of 37.2% from its current price of $17.21. Mplx has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryder System (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 16.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mplx has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mplx is 118.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Mplx will have a dividend payout ratio of 120.61% in the coming year. This indicates that Mplx may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryder System (NYSE:MPLX)

In the past three months, Mplx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.87% of the stock of Mplx is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryder System (NYSE:MPLX



Earnings for Mplx are expected to decrease by -4.60% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Mplx is -8.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mplx has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

