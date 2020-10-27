Earnings results for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

Ryder System last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has generated $4.96 earnings per share over the last year. Ryder System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryder System in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.31%. The high price target for R is $70.00 and the low price target for R is $37.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ryder System has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.63, Ryder System has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $50.29. Ryder System has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ryder System does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ryder System is 45.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ryder System will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.53% in the coming year. This indicates that Ryder System may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R)

In the past three months, Ryder System insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Ryder System is held by insiders. 90.02% of the stock of Ryder System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryder System (NYSE:R



Earnings for Ryder System are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.84) to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is -8.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ryder System is -8.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ryder System has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here