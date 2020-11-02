Earnings results for Ryerson (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ryerson (NASDAQ:SNDX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.83%. The high price target for SNDX is $33.00 and the low price target for SNDX is $15.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Ryerson (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Syndax Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryerson (NASDAQ:SNDX)

In the past three months, Syndax Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 84.71% of the stock of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryerson (NASDAQ:SNDX



Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.83) to ($1.82) per share. The P/E ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is -9.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Syndax Pharmaceuticals is -9.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 15.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

