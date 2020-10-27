Earnings results for Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Ryerson last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774 million. Ryerson has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Ryerson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ryerson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.83%. The high price target for RYI is $7.50 and the low price target for RYI is $6.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ryerson has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.83, Ryerson has a forecasted downside of 4.8% from its current price of $7.18. Ryerson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson does not currently pay a dividend. Ryerson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

In the past three months, Ryerson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.23% of the stock of Ryerson is held by insiders. 89.98% of the stock of Ryerson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI



Earnings for Ryerson are expected to grow by 2,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Ryerson is 9.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Ryerson is 9.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 36.89. Ryerson has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

