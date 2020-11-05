Earnings results for Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Sabra Health Care REIT last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. Sabra Health Care REIT has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Sabra Health Care REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.76%. The high price target for SBRA is $25.00 and the low price target for SBRA is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sabra Health Care REIT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.13, Sabra Health Care REIT has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $14.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sabra Health Care REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 64.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sabra Health Care REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.97% next year. This indicates that Sabra Health Care REIT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

In the past three months, Sabra Health Care REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT is held by insiders. 89.73% of the stock of Sabra Health Care REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA



Earnings for Sabra Health Care REIT are expected to decrease by -0.57% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 22.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Sabra Health Care REIT is 22.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Sabra Health Care REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

