Earnings results for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Sabre last posted its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Its revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Sabre has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sabre in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.08%. The high price target for SABR is $17.00 and the low price target for SABR is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre does not currently pay a dividend. Sabre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

In the past three months, Sabre insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Sabre is held by insiders. 95.06% of the stock of Sabre is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.86) to ($0.91) per share. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -3.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sabre has a P/B Ratio of 2.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

