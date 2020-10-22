Earnings results for Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Safe Bulkers last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company earned $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Safe Bulkers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Safe Bulkers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.11%. The high price target for SB is $1.50 and the low price target for SB is $0.40. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers does not currently pay a dividend. Safe Bulkers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

In the past three months, Safe Bulkers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.18% of the stock of Safe Bulkers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB



Earnings for Safe Bulkers are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to $0.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Safe Bulkers is -4.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Safe Bulkers is -4.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Safe Bulkers has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

