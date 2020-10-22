Earnings results for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Safehold last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business earned $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.5. Safehold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Safehold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.45%. The high price target for SAFE is $80.00 and the low price target for SAFE is $52.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Safehold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Safehold is 73.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Safehold will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.62% next year. This indicates that Safehold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

In the past three months, Safehold insiders have sold 158.75% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $5,837,967.00 in company stock and sold $15,105,785.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of Safehold is held by insiders. Only 24.57% of the stock of Safehold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE



Earnings for Safehold are expected to grow by 11.02% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $1.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Safehold is 65.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Safehold is 65.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Safehold has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

